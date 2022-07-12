UP: 5 held for anti-Modi poster, Telangana man allegedly involved

A man hailing from Telangana has been named the prime accused by the Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh in connection with an anti-Modi poster that was put up late Monday night.

According to a police officer who spoke to Siasat.com, the accused – Sai – is still at large. He is said to be the brainchild behind the poster. His other accomplices have been arrested, said the officer.

The five arrested – Aniket Kesari, Abhay Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kesarwani, Shiv Kumar, and Dharmendra Kumar – have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 153B (hurting religious sentiments) and section 505 (2) (statements creating and promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes).

Colonganj police have registered a case and are currently investigating.