UP: 55-year-old woman dies during police raid over ‘beef storage’

A 55-year-old woman died after the Uttar Pradesh police raided the house of a Muslim family. The raid was conducted following allegations that the family was storing beef at their home.

The incident occurred at Khatai village in Bijnor district on Monday, August 26. According to the deceased’s daughter, Farhana, four constables barged into their house without any warning.

In UP's Bijnor, a police team conducted a raid acting on a tip-off that beef was stored in the house. A 55-year-old woman died allegedly during the raid. Family claims the policemen misbehaved with the elderly victim. Police didn't find any "objectionable" edible content in the… pic.twitter.com/kpR7oTFyEi — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 28, 2024

“They entered the house accusing us of storing beef. We pleaded multiple times there was no beef. We even showed the refrigerator,” she said.

When Farzana’s mother Razia objected to the raid the police allegedly misbehaved with her. “The police misbehaved with us. My mother fell after one of the constables pushed her. She had a panic attack. We took her to the hospital but she died on the way,” Farhana said.

“This is no way of barging into a house when women are present. The police officials were not accompanied by a woman police official. There is a protocol to be followed. We will file a police complaint,” said another relative of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Bijnor superintendent of police Abhishek Jha said the four constables, who raided the premises and did not find any “objectionable material” have been sent to the police lines.

“An inquiry has been ordered. Necessary legal action will be taken against the informer for providing biased information, and also against the police officers if our probe finds them guilty,” Jha was quoted by The Indian Express.