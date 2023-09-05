UP: 70-yr-old held for raping 10-yr-old girl

The girl studies in Class 3

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th September 2023 7:31 am IST
Sambhal: A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a village in Nakhasa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, police said.

According to the police, the daughter of a labourer, who studies in Class 3, had gone to buy candy from a shop when the vegetable seller Monis Khan called her.

Since she knew Monis and often visited his shop with her mother, she went to him. Monis offered her chocolate before taking her inside and raping her.

Monis was caught red-handed by a resident, who informed others in the village and he was later handed over to the police.

Nakhasa police station Station House Officer, Yogesh Kumar, said, “The accused has been booked under sections 376AB (raping a woman under 12 years of age) of the IPC along with the POCSO Act on the complaint of the survivor’s father. We recorded the statement of the survivor and her family. We will ensure strict action against the accused.”

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shirish Chandra, also met the survivor’s family and assured strict action against the accused.

