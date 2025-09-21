UP: ABVP attack students for objecting to pooja on Ambedkar University campus

Tensions erupted at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow on September 17, after a confrontation between students and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over a religious program conducted without administrative approval.

According to reports, ABVP members tried to organise Vishwakarma Pooja at the campus without formal permission, which was met with strong objections from students.

The program was eventually halted. However, students from both sides staged sit-ins near the main gate till the afternoon. The proctor of the university met and assured them that the matter would be looked into the following day, reported The Observer Post.

Following this, as the objecting students were leaving the protest site, ABVP members attacked them with belts and rods, leaving at least three people grievously injured.

Today, on September 17th, ABVP goons, frustrated at their failure to organise a religious programme at BBAU, Lucknow, launched a brutal attack on the members of Disha Students' Organization. pic.twitter.com/u7z3LSDGfS — Disha Students Organization (@JoinDisha) September 17, 2025

They have been identified as Mritunjay, Ritesh and Adesh.

Mritunjay, a member of Disha Students’ Organisation, told Observer Post that he suffered internal injuries while others collapsed from the assault.

An FIR was registered at the Ashiyana police station over the incident. However, Varuni Poorva, head of Disha, has alleged that the FIR only included bailable offences and was filed in the name of “someone who wasn’t even present.” She added that they have pushed for a stronger complaint under attempted murder and the SC/ST Act, as one of the students attacked was a Dalit.

Ultimately, an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2), 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (abetment), 191(3), 303(2) (theft), 309(4) (robbery), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) was registered based on the complaints of the students attacked by ABVP, reported Maktoob Media.

A counter FIR was also registered against 12 disha members under sections 115(2) (abetment), 191(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

ABVP alleged the students disrespected Hindu deities, a claim refuted by Disha students, saying they only objected to religious programs on the educational campus.

Members of Disha have demanded accountability from the college authorities and have threatened to go on a hunger strike if no action is taken against the perpetrators.