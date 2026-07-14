UP administration demolishes ‘illegal’ Eidgah in Sambhal

Sambhal: Authorities on Tuesday, July 14, launched a demolition drive against an alleged illegally constructed Eidgah on land recorded as a graveyard in Madhan village here, officials said.

The action was carried out by the revenue department with the help of a bulldozer following an order passed by the tehsildar’s court under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code for removal of the alleged encroachment.

The disputed structure was built on plot number 208, measuring 0.0070 hectares (70 square metres), on the Asmoli-Lodhipur road in Madhan village, officials said.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said plots numbered 208, 210, 218 and 417 had originally been reserved for use as a graveyard.

Authorities on Tuesday launched a demolition drive against an alleged illegally constructed Eidgah on land recorded as a graveyard in Madhan village, Sambhal officials said. pic.twitter.com/YirrqfP4OJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 14, 2026

“While plot number 210 continues to be used as a graveyard, the land on plot number 208 was allegedly converted into an Eidgah by changing its intended use. The administration has initiated action to remove the encroachment and restore the land to its original purpose,” Singh told reporters.

He said some villagers had demanded that the graveyard land be freed from encroachment, following which the action was taken in accordance with the court’s order.

The demolition drive was carried out under heavy police deployment to maintain law and order. Further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.