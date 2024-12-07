UP: Atala Masjid committee moves HC challenging suit claiming it as temple

The Atala Masjid committee in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the Allahabad High Court against the lower court’s order to file a suit claiming it was an ancient Hindu temple.

The order came after a petition was filed by the e-Swaraj Vahini Association claiming that the Atala Masjid was originally the Atala Devi temple. The mosque committee argued before the High Court that the petitioner is registered under the Societies Registration Act, and therefore, not a “juristic person” under law who can engage in legal action of this nature. A juristic person is a legal entity that is treated as a person.

The mosque management argued that the property in question has always been a mosque since its construction in 1398 and that it has never been in the possession of followers of any other religion, nor do they have any title over the same.

The original suit filed by the Swaraj Vahini Association in May before the Jaunpur Civil Court sought that the property be declared as a temple and that followers of the Sanatan religion have the right of worship therein. Sanatana Dharma is a term some people use as a synonym for Hinduism. However, it is generally viewed as the extreme right.

The association had also sought a direction that would restrain non-Hindus from entering the premises.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to court’s order for Sambhal mosque survey

It claimed that Raja Vijay Chandra built the Atala Devi temple in the 13th century, where Hindu rituals such as puja, sewa and kirtan were performed. The temple was demolished during the rule of Firuz Shah Tughlaq in the second half of the 14th century, allowing for the construction of the mosque, the association claimed.

According to reports, on July 25, a court-appointed team had reached the site to conduct a survey but had to return because the gates were closed.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to petition against Atala mosque

Responding to the allegations of the Atala mosque formerly being a temple, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said that people in India are being pushed to fight over history where none existed. He further said that no country can become a superpower if its minority is faced with constant pressures.

The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14% of its population faces such constant pressures.



Behind every “Vahini” “Parishad” “Sena” etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a… https://t.co/KOR2XG4MjA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 7, 2024

In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP said, “The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14 percent of its population faces such constant pressures.”

Asaduddin Owaisi went on to say that behind every “Vahini” “Parishad” “Sena” etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a duty to defend the Places of Worship Act and put an end to these false disputes.