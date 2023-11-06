UP: Atiq Ahmad’s benami property worth Rs 12.5 cr seized in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The district administration here on Monday seized slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s benami property worth Rs 12.5 crore that he had allegedly acquired through illegal earnings, a senior official said.

The action was taken under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act on the directions of the police commissioner, Commissionerate Prayagraj, said Varun Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dhumanganj.

The said benami property of Ahmad in Kathula Gauspur village under the Airport police station area was purchased in the name of a mason, Hoob Lal. It is spread over an area of around 5.5 hectares and is valued at an estimated Rs 12.5 crore, he said.

The ACP said it has been announced that this property has been seized by the administration. Now, legal action will be taken against any person occupying it.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both named in more than 100 criminal cases, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to Colvin Hospital here for a medical examination on April 15.