UP: Two members of Atiq Ahmed gang held with crude bombs

Late Atiq Ahmad

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police have arrested two members of slain Atiq Ahmed’s gang from Chaufatka area and seized seven crude bombs from their possession, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Anees Akhtar, 46, and his son Mohd Rehman, 21, both residents of Chakia Kasari-Masari.

Police said the two were associated with Atiq and his family members since long.

During questioning, the duo revealed that they had been carrying these bombs since the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal in February this year. They have been evading police since then.

They also told police that they used to carry these bombs for their own security.

Police added that the duo was planning to hide these bombs under the dilapidated office structure of Atiq Ahmed.

They have been booked under Section 4/5 of the Explosives Act. Police are now compiling their criminal record.

