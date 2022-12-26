UP: Ayodhya seer performs ‘tehraveen’ of Shah Rukh Khan

He said that the 'tehraveen' would mark the end of 'jihad' which was being propagated by the actor through his films.

Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th December 2022 5:15 pm IST
Ayodhya: Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni on Monday performed the symbolic ‘tehraveen’ ritual of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

He said that the ‘tehraveen’ would mark the end of ‘jihad’ which was being propagated by the actor through his films.

Last week, the seer had burnt posters of Shah Rukh Khan and had warned that if he met him, he would burn the actor alive.

On Monday, the seer sat with an earthen pot, surrounded by a handful of supporters and crashed it on the ground after reciting some mantras.

“I appeal to people to set those theatres on fire where ‘Pathan’ will be screened. Bollywood and Hollywood constantly try to find ways to make fun of Sanatan Dharma and insult Hindu gods and goddesses. In the Pathan movie, Deepika Padukone wore a bikini which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. Shahrukh Khan constantly makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?” he asked.

