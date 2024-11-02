UP: Bareilly police attacked during Diwali gambling raid, 9 held

The Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly police have arrested nine people after a violent clash during a police raid on an illegal gambling den in the city’s Premnagar area on Diwali night.

The incident unfolded when the police received a tip-off about the illegal gambling operation and harassment of passersby. Subsequently, the police raided the place and attempted to disperse a crowd of approximately 35-40 who were involved in unlawful betting.

The situation escalated when police entered the premises and all of a sudden the accused, armed with sticks, stones and iron rods, launched an assault on the officers leaving two senior officers including sub inspector Shubham Chaudary and Konst Manish injured. Later, they were rushed to the district hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Cop locks himself inside temple

A video of the assault surfaced on social media showing a chaotic scene as miscreants armed with sticks thrash cops. One of the policemen is seen desperately fleeing and taking shelter in a nearby tele to escape the violent mob.

In response to the assault, the injured officers reported the matter to the police at Premnagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the attackers under serious charges. The police team was formed and initiated a manhunt to apprehend the suspects.

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals.



In #UttarPradesh's #Bareilly, policemen acting on an illegal betting tip off were attacked by the suspects using stones and sticks. pic.twitter.com/ZxZvVzlsQM — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 1, 2024

Accused shaved heads to evade capture

According to the reports, some of the accused altered their appearance by cutting their hair in an attempt to evade capture. After the assault, the police team cracked down on the place and recovered several weapons used in the attack, including sticks and iron rods and arrested some of the accused.

Reports indicate that nine accused have been arrested so far and a case has been filed against 13 named individuals and 15 unidentified others.

In new turns of development related to the case, police released a video on Friday that surfaced on social media showing the arrested persons in a queue with folded hands unable to walk, allegedly as a result of police action in custody and pleading for forgiveness.