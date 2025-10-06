UP biker fined for ‘I Love Muhammad’ sign on two-wheeler

A Muslim man was fined by the Uttar Pradesh traffic police for having an ‘I Love Muhammad’ sticker on his bike.

Videos of the incident surfaced on Monday, October 6, where the man described the ordeal, saying police called the slogan “objectionable.”

"This word is objectionable. Anyone who wants to show the video can do so," a traffic police officer can be heard saying in the video.



Netizens objected to the move,…

Netizens objected to the move, questioning why others are permitted to display religious slogans on their vehicles while Muslims are fined and restricted.

“I have seen many vehicles where JSR (Jai Shri Ram) is written if that’s not violation of traffic rules then how this is a violation. Rules should be same for everyone,” one user commented on the post.

While others have called for action against the officer for fining the young man.

“Put that policeman in jail for inciting communal tensions,” said another X user.

The ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters initially gained attention after Kanpur police arrested dozens of young Muslims for putting up the banner during Milad-un-Nabi processions.

The move resulted in huge demonstrations across the country, with many protesting in the streets holding the banner, some changing their social media display picture to the statement, and putting up the stickers near shops and houses.

According to a recent report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), 21 FIRs have been filed, naming 1,324 Muslims and leading to 38 arrests.

Uttar Pradesh registered 16 FIRs and more than 1,000 accused across districts, including Unnao with eight cases, 85 accused and five arrested; Kaushambi with 24 accused and three arrested; Baghpat with 150 accused and two arrested.