‘I Love Muhammad’ protests: 1,324 booked, 38 held nationwide, says report

An Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) report states that 21 FIRs have been filed, naming 1,324 Muslims and leading to 38 arrests, following ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests that spread after a police crackdown in Kanpur’s Barawafat procession over banners carrying the slogan.

Uttar Pradesh registered 16 FIRs and more than 1,000 accused across districts, including Unnao with eight cases, 85 accused and five arrested; Kaushambi with 24 accused and three arrested; Baghpat with 150 accused and two arrested.

In Uttarakhand, 401 people were booked, leading to seven arrests, while Gujarat recorded 88 accused with 17 arrests, and Baroda reported one case with one arrest. Maharashtra’s Byculla logged a single case with one person booked and arrested.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, APCR’s national secretary, Nadeem Khan, said such discriminatory targetting was gross violation of fundamental rights. “Targeting people for expressing their love and respect for the Prophet is a gross violation of fundamental rights. Peaceful religious expression should never be criminalised,” he said.

APCR said it plans to seek judicial intervention, either through a writ petition in the Supreme Court or a Public Interest Litigation.

“A banner or a peaceful slogan cannot be grounds for criminalisation,” said Mohammad Imran Khan, an APCR lawyer representing those booked in the Kanpur case. “Registering FIRs against hundreds under the pretext of maintaining law and order is disproportionate and reflects serious bias.”





