I love Muhammad incident viral with ‘incorrect facts’, says UP police

Kanpur police have come forward to clarify the ‘I Love Mohammad’ FIR incident, where over 20 Muslim youth were booked for putting up the banner during Milad-un-Nabi processions, stating that the movement went viral with ‘incorrect facts.’

Local muslim leaders approached Kanpur Nagar police commissioner, Akhil Kumar, on Tuesday, expressing their concerns regarding the wrongful lodging of FIRs against the Muslim youth.

However, the commissioner clarified, “The FIR was not filed due to the banner with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on it, but because of the setting up of tents, posters, and banners at a non-traditional location and the tearing of religious posters of another community.”

#खण्डन– थाना रावतपुर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत सैयद नगर मोहल्ले से बारावफात का एक परंपरागत जुलूस निकलना था। मोहल्ले के कुछ लोगों द्वारा परंपरागत स्थान से हटकर टेंट, पोस्टर व बैनर लगाये गये। जुलूस के दौरान इसमें शामिल कुछ युवकों द्वारा दूसरे सम्प्रदाय के धार्मिक पोस्टर को फाड़ दिए जाने से… pic.twitter.com/zt4IFhZ5no — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) September 23, 2025

On September 4, during the Milad-un-Nabi processions in Kanpur’s Syed Nagar, ]I Love Muhammad’ was installed on a public road, usually used for Ram Navami processions. When some right-wing members objected to the banner, calling it a ‘new tradition’, protests erupted.

The situation quickly escalated to vandalism, prompting a police response that led to the removal of the banner. While no complaints were filed against the Hindutva members, more than 20 Muslim youths were booked.

In recent weeks, the movement had gained massive traction all over the country, with Muslim communities protesting in streets against the police action while putting up the “I Love Mohammed” posters in their shops, streets, and some even changing their social platforms’ profile pictures to stand in solidarity with the movement.

The Kanpur police’s response has come after the incident blew up on the internet calling for the release of the detained, although the authorities maintain that the FIRs were not due to the banner, adding that the matter will be ‘thoroughly investigated’.

“…The names of those who are not guilty will be removed from the case, and the strictest legal action will be taken against those found to be actual miscreants,” the commissioner wrote on X.

(The lead paragraph had an error. It has been rectified)