UP BJP MPs seek action against Danish Ali

Lucknow: BJP MPs, Ravi Kishan Shukla and Harnath Singh Yadav, have written separate letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who is in news for being the subject of disparaging remarks directed at him by the BJP’s South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha last week.

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is the Gorakhpur MP while Harnath Singh Yadav is a Rajya Sabha member.

Earlier, BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi had also sought action against the BSP MP.

Ravi Kishan has sought action against Ali for allegedly objecting to chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at a government function in Amroha on August 6. The occasion was the launch of the ‘Amrit Bharat’ station scheme.

Additionally, he has also drawn the attention of the Lok Sabha Speaker to the “objectionable” remarks Ali had made at him while he had presented the Private Members’ Bill on population control on December 9, 2022.

“Back then, he had interrupted me and made personal remarks against me stating that the member who is introducing the Bill himself has four children. Such behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be examined by your esteemed office,” he has written to the Speaker.

“It is beyond any dispute that the words used by Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali are unacceptable. However, the way things are being manipulated by Danish Ali and used for political agenda and to grab media attention is objectionable. Therefore, I request you to look into the matter and examine the unparliamentary acts and words by Danish Ali,” he wrote.

Yadav, meanwhile, said he was seeking action against Ali as he had instigated BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri by making derogatory references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“None can justify remarks made against Danish Ali (by Bidhuri) but at the same time one must also remember that the remarks by BJP MP came as he was instigated by the disrespectful utterances of the BSP MP towards the PM and this is something that should be kept in mind,” Yadav said in his letter to the Speaker.

The BJP MP said that opposition leaders making objectionable references against PM had become a norm and sought an end to the practice.