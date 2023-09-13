UP Board to recognise unaffiliated madrasas

Uttar Pradesh is home to approximately 560 government-aided and more than 16,500 government-affiliated madrasas.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board has decided to grant affiliation to previously unaffiliated madrasas, marking the first such move since 2016.

Board Chairman Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Javed, said that “last year, a survey revealed that approximately 8,500 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh were operating without proper registration. These madrasa managements now seek affiliation with the board.

“The process of providing recognition to these unaffiliated madrasas will proceed with the approval of the state government. We have submitted the proposal to the state government, allowing those interested in board recognition to apply for it.”

He emphasised that this move would not only benefit the madrasas but also the students, who will now receive degrees from the widely recognised Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board.

Furthermore, Javed said that the board had revoked the affiliation of Madrasa Darul Uloom Ahal-e-Sunnat Faizul Islam in Mehdawal, Sant Kabir Nagar.

In another significant decision, the Board has decided to introduce compartment exams for students who have previously failed.

“Uttar Pradesh is home to approximately 560 government-aided and more than 16,500 government-affiliated madrasas. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is committed to enhancing madrasa education in the state,” Javed said.

“Affiliated madrasas that were not listed on the madrasa portal, will now be included. There are still 2,500 affiliated madrasas whose names and details need to be uploaded to the madrasa board portal.

“After the proposal is approved, these madrasas will have their information readily accessible on the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board website,” he adde

