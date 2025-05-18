UP: BR Ambedkar’s photo pasted on pole with objectionable remark, case filed

Based on a complaint filed by a local, Lalji, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals. The matter is under investigation, the police added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th May 2025 8:36 pm IST
Statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar holding the Indian Constitution, pointing forward with vision and determination under a clear sky
Dr BR Ambedkar

Ballia: A case was registered against unidentified persons on Sunday after a photograph of Dr BR Ambedkar with objectionable remarks was found pasted on an electric pole Chitbadagaon area here on Sunday, police said.

Following the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers reached the spot in Gurua village and expressed strong resentment. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the act.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

Police personnel who arrived at the scene managed to pacify the protestors and assured them of appropriate action.

MS Creative School

Based on a complaint filed by a local, Lalji, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals. The matter is under investigation, the police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th May 2025 8:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button