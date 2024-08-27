UP by-polls: State Congress chief hints at fielding 5 candidates

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai expressed confidence on Tuesday, August 27 that the INDIA bloc will secure victory in the upcoming by-elections, similar to their performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also hinted at the Congress fielding candidates in five seats, with the remaining seats going to ally Samajwadi Party (SP).

Speaking to media persons, Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president, said that the state unit had sought the Congress high command’s nod for fielding its candidates on five seats. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the party’s central leadership.

Notably, the Congress-SP alliance, buoyed by its superb performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has vowed to put the BJP on the mat in impending by-elections; however, the two allies are reportedly stuck on the seat-sharing deal. Previous reports said SP’s insistence on seven out of ten seats led to the stalemate.

With the UPCC chief reiterating that the INDIA bloc will collectively fight the by-elections, it seems the differences will be sorted out and the alliance will put up a united front whenever dates are announced.

Notably, the BJP is also geared up to put up a strong show and make extensive preparations for all 10 seats, including public outreach. Ministers and senior office-bearers have been assigned the responsibility for these constituencies.

The by-elections were necessitated in these 10 Assembly seats after they fell vacant as nine serving legislators got elected as Parliamentarians in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the MLA from Sishamau seat was convicted.

Out of these 10 seats, which will see by-elections towards the yearend, five were previously held by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP, and one each by the BJP’s allies, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the NISHAD party.

These seats fell vacant in June, as declared by the UP Assembly, and this mandates that by-elections will have to be conducted within six months from the date of falling vacant.

The UPCC chief, speaking to the media, also took offence to Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s “insulting and disgraceful” remarks on farmers and demanded that she tender a swift apology for the same.

He also demanded that the BJP walk the talk by showing her the door.