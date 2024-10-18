UP bypoll: Owaisi announces alliance with Pallavi Patel’s Apna Dal-Kamerawadi

AIMIM is contesting for two seats in the upcoming bypolls for the 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh bypoll.

Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will contest the Uttar Pradesh bypolls in alliance with Apna Dal-Kamerawadi.

In an interview with ANI, the party leader also announced the party’s seat-sharing in the alliance. “We will contest these elections together with our sister Dr Pallavi Patel (Apna Dal, Kamerawadi). Our Uttar Pradesh chief has told me that we will contest on two seats. The remaining seats would be decided by Pallavi Patel. We will contest this bye-election together.”

AIMIM is contesting two seats in the upcoming UP by-polls to nine out of the ten vacant Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 13. However, bypolls were called for only nine.

The Milkipur seat in Ayodhya was not included in the announcement due to a pending election petition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally requested the Election Commission to reschedule the by-election in Uttar Pradesh from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kartik Purnima festival.

ECI issues notification for first phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand

On October 15, the Election Commission announced by-polls for 48 assembly constituencies, including nine seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The bypolls will take place across 15 states: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

