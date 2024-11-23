UP bypolls: BJP wins three assembly seats, SP bags two

Lucknow: The BJP won Ghaziabad, Khair and Phulpur assembly seats while the Samajwadi Party bagged Sishamau and Karhal in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The ruling BJP is leading in three of the nine seats for which bypolls were held on November 20 and its ally RLD is ahead in one, according to the Election Commission (EC).

BJP’s Phulpur candidate Deepak Patel defeated his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party (SP) nominee Md Mujtaba Siddiqui by a margin of 11,305 votes. Patel got a total of 78,289 votes, the EC website showed.

In Ghaziabad, BJP’s Sanjeev Sharma defeated his nearest rival and SP candidate Singh Raj Jatav by a margin of 69,351 votes. Sharma got a total of 96,946 votes.

In Khair, BJP’s Surender Diler got 1,00,181 votes and defeated SP’s Charu Kain by a margin of 38,393 votes.

The SP retained Sishamau and Karhal assembly seats, according to the EC.

In Karhal, SP’s Tej Pratap Yadav defeated BJP’s Anujesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 14,725 votes. Yadav got a total of 1,04,304 votes.

Karhal assembly seat was vacated by SP president Akhilesh Yadav after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

In Sishamau, SP’s Naseem Solanki defeated BJP’s Suresh Awasthi by 8,564 votes.

Solanki secured 69,714 votes while Awasthi got 61,150. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Virendra Kumar was a distant third with 1,410 votes.

Solanki’s husband Irfan won the seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

The Sishamau bypoll was necessitated after Irfan was disqualified from the assembly following his conviction in a criminal case.