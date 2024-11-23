Regional parties future of Indian politics: KTR on Maha, Jharkhand polls

Hyderabad: Following the Congress party’s massive defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Saturday, November 23, predicted the grand old party’s failure.

KTR said that the regional parties will be the future of Indian politics and will give competition to the electoral juggernaut of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The writing is on the wall! Today’s Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have sent a clear message: Regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics



Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying… — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 23, 2024

Taking to X, the former Telangana IT minister said that it has become a recurring theme of the Congress trying to destroy the regional parties and also failing to become a strong opposition to the BJP.

He reiterated that “BJP is surviving only because of Congress’s inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hard work and commitment.”

Taking a dig at the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, KTR said “Your campaigns, speeches, bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to Telangana public more than a year ago”.

The Congress party and its allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a heavy defeat at the hands of the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Saturday.

Revanth was one of the star campaigners for the MVA during the run-up to the Maharashtra elections.

Meanwhile, the INDIA alliance is leading the assembly elections in Jharkhand, with the Congress party being a smaller ally of the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), retaining the government in the state.