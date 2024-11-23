Election results LIVE: BJP takes lead in Maha, tight contest in Jharkhand

The counting of votes for the crucial assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand began today at 8 am. Both states are witnessing a fierce contest between the BJP-led NDA alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc.
Maharashtra elections result LIVE
Total seats: 288
Magic figure: 145
Jharkhand elections result LIVE
Total seats: 81
Magic figure: 41
LIVE updates
08:53 am: Wayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka in lead in early trends
08:51 am: BJP leader Zafar Islam says, “BJP will get century and Mahayuti will get double century in Maharashtra. In Jharkhand, we will get a winning half-century…”
08:30 am: Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: “Trends have just started coming in. Everything will be clear by 12 noon. We are fully confident that the people have given us the mandate. We are certain that by this evening, you will see an MVA government in Maharashtra,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey.
08:22 am: Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: “In a while, everyone will know the results. Voters of Baramati are very intelligent. They will take the right decision,” says Shrinivas Pawar, father of Yugendra Pawar, NCP (SP) candidate from Baramati seat.
08:17 am: Counting of postal ballots begins. Visuals from a counting centre under Nashik West Assembly constituency in Nashik.
08:14 am: JMM+ at 10, BJP+ at 9 in Jharkhand poll results early trends
08:13 am: BJP+ at 11, INC+ at 10 in Maharashtra poll results early trends
08:06 am: “We are confident that when the results will stabilise, Maharashtra and Jharkhand will choose PM’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’. We are also confident because women’s voting percentage has been high in Maharashtra – in fact the highest after 1962 – this gives us confidence that women have chosen ‘Ladki Bahin’ and PM’s welfare. In Jharkhand, once results stabilise, we are confident that the vote will be against infiltration and appeasement and NDA will form govt there,” says BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.
08:00 am: Counting of votes begins
07:37 am: Ahead of election results, BJP candidate for Wayanad bypoll, Navya Haridas says, “…Last time Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad but he rejected this Mandal and retained Rae Bareli. This time the voting percentage came down as they were not in the mood to face the election after the landslide incident. If people need development in Wayanad, then they would select NDA…”
07:33 am: Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: The Meerapur Assembly by-election counting starts today at 8 AM with tight security. After 32 rounds, results will be declared, with political agents arriving at the counting center
07:18 am: Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: “I foresee that MVA will get the majority and form the government in Maharashtra,” says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala
07: 14 am: Tight security outside the counting centre at Pandra Bazar Samiti, Ranchi. Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am.
07:13 am: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of counting for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024.
Shaina NC says, “Cluster development and housing is the biggest issue for people in Mumbadevi. If you look at women, what do women want? They want safety and security, there are no hospitals, there are no schools. Unfortunately, open spaces are a distant dream. So I think the entire blueprint needs to be capped out with a proper development plan to make it into a model constituency because unfortunately today it’s probably the most backward constituency in Maharashtra… I am here to seek blessings for Mahayuti govt to come again and we keep working in the service of the people…”
07: 12 am: Ahead of the counting of votes for #JharkhandElection2024, JMM candidate from Ranchi seat, Mahua Maji says, “I am fully confident that the people of Ranchi will definitely elect us because I have seen trust for me in their eyes. I will definitely fulfill their expectations and dreams. The work done by our Government, Hemant Soren has made people raise their expectations. So, we’ll form the Government once again and do the work that we could not due to shortage of time…”
Important points about Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections
- Maharashtra Assembly elections overview: The elections for the Maharashtra Assembly, comprising 288 seats, were held on November 20, 2024.
- Major alliances:
- Mahayuti alliance: Composed of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena fielded candidates in 81 seats, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP in 59 seats.
- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): Includes the Congress party, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP. The Congress contested 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 95, and NCP (SP) in 86.
- Voter turnout: Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%, with the highest participation in Gadchiroli and the lowest in Mumbai City.
- Exit Poll predictions: Most exit polls indicated a significant lead for the Mahayuti alliance, suggesting they might retain power. However, some polls hinted at a possible resurgence for the MVA or even a hung assembly.
- Key candidates:
- Mahayuti: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are prominent figures.
- MVA: Key leaders include state Congress chief Nana Patole and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray.
- By-elections: In addition to the assembly elections, by-elections are being counted for 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.
- Political dynamics: Both alliances are facing internal challenges regarding leadership decisions if they secure a majority. The Mahayuti alliance is grappling with competition among its factions for the Chief Ministerial position, while the MVA is dealing with disagreements over who should lead if they win.