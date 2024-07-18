UP: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails near Gonda, 4 killed

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there.

Four people were killed and 20 injured when at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed here on Thursday.
Gonda: Four people were killed and 20 injured when at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed here on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI four people were killed in the accident in the state’s Gonda district.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said 20 persons have been injured in the accident.

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, he said.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said.

According to the relief commissioner’s office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers – Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and has directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. The chief minister has asked the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the passengers injured in the incident.

