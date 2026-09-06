UP: Clash between Dalits, upper castes leaves 26-year-old dead

Hapur: A Dalit man, who sustained injuries in a clash and subsequent firing between two groups in Badnauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, died on Sunday during treatment, leading to heavy police deployment in the area due to rising tensions, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, approximately 26 years old.

Additionally, three other individuals, Manish, Bunty, and a woman named Munesh, sustained serious injuries in the altercation, which involved both gunfire and stone-pelting, police said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Officials stated that a dispute had been ongoing for nearly two years between the family of former village head Sandeep Chaudhary, son of former village pradhan Amarpal, and a local man named Ansh. The conflict allegedly stemmed from comments made on social media and issues related to a gym.

An FIR was registered in connection with the dispute.

Also Read TN: Dalit teen dies by suicide after being humiliated at school

On Friday morning, a fresh altercation over an issue escalated into a clash, followed by firing and stone-pelting, leaving four persons, including Deepak, seriously injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar noted that security measures in the village have been intensified following Deepak’s death.

“Both sides are being appealed to maintain peace. Six accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” Bhatnagar said.

To prevent any further unrest, officials have increased police presence in the village.

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati expressed grief over the death and called for strict action against those responsible.

“The death today of one of the Dalit community members injured in the clash between two communities due to enmity in Hapur district’s Hapur Nagar police station area is extremely sad,” Mayawati said in a post on X.

She urged the government to ensure legal consequences for the accused and assistance for the victim’s family.

“Such transformation of mutual disputes into bloodshed is highly condemnable and worrying. Such incidents must be prevented at all costs through government intervention so that disputes do not escalate into conflict,” she said.