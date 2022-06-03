UP: Communal clash over BJP MP’s remark on Prophet Muhammad, 17 held

Kanpur: A communal clash broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Kanpur during a shutdown by Muslim shop owners in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers.

The closure was announced in protest against BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma’s purported derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The clashes allegedly broke out between the communities as one opposed the shutdown of shops by another. This led to clashes, followed by stone-pelting and brick batting.

Seventeen persons have been taken into custody after the incident.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces had been deployed. He said that the reasons that led to the flare-up would be probed.

He said that video footage was being scanned to identify the accused.

Incidentally, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in Kanpur Dehat, a neighbouring district around the same time when the clashes broke out.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk)