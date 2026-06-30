UP: Congress delegation to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday

UP Congress President has been put under house arrest

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Amid an ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, a high-level Congress delegation will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday, June 30, and pay obeisance at the shrine.

The delegation will be led by the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai and include MPs Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathor (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki), according to a statement issued by the Congress.

However, Rai has been placed under house arrest at a hotel in Ayodhya, the opposition party said in another statement issued late on Monday, June 29 evening.

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Former Barabanki MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, former Maharajganj MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Barabanki MLA Mita Gautam will also be there with the delegation.

The Congress has informed the local administration about the proposed visit.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh said opposition leaders do not believe in Lord Ram, have never visited the temple in Ayodhya, taken no part in its construction and yet question people who have given up “family life to serve the nation”.

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“These are the people who do not believe in Lord Ram. Some among them do not even accept his existence. They have never gone for Lord Ram’s darshan. Have those criticising ever visited the Ram temple? Have they made any contribution to its construction?” Singh asked while talking to PTI.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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