UP cop reprimanded for using device to label man Bangladeshi

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastava, said the SHO has been warned and cautioned against adopting such methods in future.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 9:41 am IST
Ghaziabad: The station house officer of the Kaushambi police station here was reprimanded by his seniors after videos of him purportedly tying a device to a man and claiming that it had identified him as a Bangladeshi national surfaced on social media.

He, however, maintained that SHO Ajay Sharma was “trying to mount psychological pressure on the man and his daughter to bring out the truth”. “Sharma has been admonished for adopting wrong tactics,” ACP Srivastava added.

On December 23, the Kaushambi SHO was conducting a search operation in the shanties of the Kaushambi area when he asked a man and his daughter about their native place, police sources said.

The girl told police that they belonged to the Araria district of Bihar and showed her documents on her mobile phone. She also stated that the family had been residing in the shanties since 1986.

However, the SHO allegedly accused them of lying and claimed that they were from Bangladesh, the sources said, adding that he tied a device around the waist of the girl’s father and claimed that the machine had identified them as Bangladeshi nationals.

