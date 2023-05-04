UP: Cop stalks girl, suspended after video goes viral

Lucknow: A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh police has been suspended after a video of him following and allegedly harassing a schoolgirl went viral on social media.

The undated video that was highly circulated on Twitter, showed a man wearing a khaki uniform, riding a two-wheeler, following a schoolgirl on a bicycle.

An Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable Shahadat Ali suspended for molesting & stalking a minor schoolgirl in Lucknow. FIR registered, sections of POCSO also invoked.@ajeetbharti pic.twitter.com/et5beBgkec — SHIVENDRA (@raishivendra) May 3, 2023

Another woman and the person making a video followed him.

The woman confronted the policeman and asked his vehicle number, to which he replied that it is an electric vehicle and does not have one. The woman who made the video was heard accusing him that he stalks girls in the area every day.

The policeman, a head constable, was caught on camera stalking a schoolgirl and browbeating her to engage in a dialogue.

Sadaqat Ali, who is now attached with police control room, was posted at PGI locality.

DCP East Lucknow, Hirdesh Kumar said, “A case was registered under appropriate sections of the IPC dealing with harassment by a government employee and also provisions of the POCSO Act were imposed on the accused.”