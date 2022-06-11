UP cops arrest Javed Mohammad, call him ‘Mastermind’ of Prayagraj violence

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested Javed Mohammad, an activist with the Welfare Party of India, in connection with the protests that erupted in Prayagraj after Friday prayers.

Protests occurred around several parts of the country, including Prayagraj (Allahabad), demanding stringent action against the now sacked Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, after they made derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, after Friday prayers.

On Saturday, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar told the media that Javed is one of the “key conspirators” in the ensuing violence.

Prayagraj SSP on arrest of Javed Mohammad, claimed to one of the masterminds of violence in the city. Says his daughter studies in JNU and is involved in notorious activities. The father-daughter duo together propagate propaganda, SSP said. pic.twitter.com/vi7PM3EJ2m — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 11, 2022

“He (Javed) was propagating bharat bandh, gave call to assemble in Atala area in the city,” he said.

AIMIM district president Shah Alam, Left leader Ashish Mittal, and anti-CAA activist Zeshan Rehamni are among those detained.

He was taken into custody late last night by UP police, along with his wife Parveen and daughter Sumaiya.

In a video, his other daughter, Afreen Fatima, claims that the Prayagraj police detained her father without a warrant or official letter.

On Friday, protests were seen in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana, in response to the remarks made about the Prophet.

While the protests were mostly peaceful, violence broke out in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Howrah, West Bengal, Ranchi, Jharkhand, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.