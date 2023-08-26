UP teacher who asked students to slap classmate in viral video booked

Outrage followed the undated video that surfaced on social media on August 24, accusing the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, of targeting a child who belongs to the Muslim community.

Updated: 26th August 2023 2:10 pm IST
(Screengrab: Twitter)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked the teacher of Neha Public School, in Muzzafarnagar who asked students in a class to slap a fellow student as punishment for reportedly being inconsistent in his academics.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, has been booked for a non-cognizable offence under sections 504 (punishment for insulting someone), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was booked based on the complaint of the student’s father, who had earlier denied filing a complaint in the case after he made a compromise with the school and was reimbursed fee for withdrawing his child from the institution.

In the video that surfaced on social media, the teacher is heard, saying “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai…” However, what she says further remains unclear.

The incident garnered criticism from prominent politicians in the country.

