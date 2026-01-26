UP couple jumps from second floor of restaurant trying to escape Bajrang Dal

Police have booked eight men after the incident.

Couple face harassment by Bajrang Dal in UP

A young couple were seriously injured after they jumped from the second floor of a pizza restaurant in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, trying to escape the alleged harassment of Bajrang Dal members.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 24, at around 3.30 pm on Pizza 99, located above a Bank of India branch near Akarra Rasoolpur in the Kant police station area.

Police have booked eight men after the incident. According to Vishal, he had gone to the restaurant with his girlfriend to eat pizza when seven to eight men from the Bajrang Dal entered the premises and demanded IDs, questioned the couple about their caste, asked why they were together, behaved abusively, and began recording the couple on their mobile phones.

The couple panicked, and in the spur of the moment, the woman reportedly jumped out of a window. Vishal followed her in an attempt to save her. Both sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Vishal has identified Pravesh, Sonu and Harshit in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Kant police station under Sections 191(2) (rioting and use of force or violence by an unlawful assembly) and 352 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigations are underway.

