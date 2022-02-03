UP court issues notice to PMO over Modi wearing Army uniform

A district court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has issued a notice to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) based on a plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wearing the Indian Army uniform during his visit to Kashmir in 2021.

Advocate Rakeshnath Pandey filed a case against PM Modi for wearing the army uniform under section 156 (3) Code of Criminal Procedure. Pandey put forth an argument that PM Modi was wearing the Army uniform while he was in J&K’s Nowshera.

It is a punishable offence to wear or carry any symbol used by a sailor, or soldier under section 140 of the Indian Penal Code.

Amar Ujala reported that on December 21, 2021, Pandey’s application was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath stating that the incident did not occur in the jurisdiction of the court.

However, Pandey challenged the decision in front of the District Judge who has sent a notice to the PMO.