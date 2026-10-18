UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in murder case

Muzaffarnagar: A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a local after he objected to the sexual harassment of his cousin sister.

Special Judge Ashok Bhartendu also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict, Arjun, District Government Counsel Sanjay Chauhan told PTI on Sunday.

According to the prosecution, Vikki was stabbed to death by Arjun in October 2019 after he objected to the accused harassing his cousin while she was on her way to college.

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Chauhan said all the witnesses, including the girl, turned hostile during the trial. However, the court convicted Arjun on the basis of CCTV footage and the girl’s statement recorded at the time of the incident.

The court also ordered the registration of a miscellaneous case against the girl for allegedly giving false evidence during the trial.