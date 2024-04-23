UP: Cousins in love die by suicide after parents disapprove

Kanpur: A young man and a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at a village here as their parents did not approve of their relationship, police said on Tuesday, April 23.

The 23-year-old man was found dead at his house, while the girl was taken to a hospital where she died, they said.

According to the police, the two consumed poison to end their lives.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghatampur) Ranjeet Kumar said the man and the girl, both cousins, were in love with each other.

They wanted to get married but their families did not approve of their relationship, he said.

The man went to the girl’s house in Akbarpur village late Monday evening when her family was away and then both consumed poison, ACP Kumar said.

He added that when the family returned, the girl panicked and told them that she had consumed poison.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.