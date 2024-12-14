UP: Dalit girl sexually assaulted at home in Kanpur, dies

Kanpur: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was found dead in a barely clad state in her house here in Shivrajpur, police said on Saturday.

The girl was found bare-chested with the presence of “sex enhancement drugs” in her body, they said.

An 18-year-old youth, detained for interrogation in connection with the murder, confessed he sexually assaulted the girl, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijendra Dwivedi said.

According to him, the girl was alone at her house on Friday with her parents away for a wedding, the officer said.

On Saturday morning, her sister-in-law, who lives in the adjacent house, went there to wake her up and found her dead, he said.

The girl’s body was sent for a postmortem for more leads into the death, police said.