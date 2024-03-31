UP: Dalit woman assaulted after goat strays into another’s field

A 60-year-old Dalit woman was beaten and abused by a man when her goat accidentally strayed into the latter’s fields. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar region.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media sparking outrage. In the video, the man can be seen hitting the elderly woman with a large stick, and abusing her with casteist slurs while she tries to stand back up.

#Horrible A 60-year-old Dalit woman was brutally beaten after her goat strayed into a field. The owner of the field beat the woman with a stick and hurled abuses at her. The incident happened in UP's Bulandshahar… pic.twitter.com/Mj2p5IB0hM — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) March 31, 2024

Police has registered a case into the incident under the SC/ST Act and ensured strict action against the abuser.

Meanwhile, on March 26, a clash took place between two groups in Silai Baragaon village in Milak area over the installation of a hoarding with a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. In the mayhem, a 17-year-old Dalit boy named Sumesh Kumar received bullet injuries ultimately leading to his death. He was returning home after writing his Class 10 examination.

Congress national general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Uttar Pradesh had become a “haven for lawlessness and anti-Dalit hate crime.”

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath BJP-state government, Ramesh coined it as ‘double anyay’ sarkar. “In this Anyay-kaal, the only real slogan that the BJP adheres to is Sabka soshan, Sabka utpeedan (everyone’s exploitation, atrocities on everyone),” he said.