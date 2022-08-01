UP: Dalit woman sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar, seven held

The video of the incident was later circulated on social media, police said.

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old Dalit woman was sexually harassed by seven men who forced her to remove her clothes at gunpoint and also made a video of the incident, police said on Sunday, adding all the accused have been arrested.

The incident took place in a village under the Kotwali police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, they said.

According to a police complaint by the victim, she had gone to a field to cut grass where the seven accused sexually harassed her and made a video after forcing her to take off her clothes at gunpoint.

Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said police registered a case under sections 354b and 506 of IPC, section 3 of the SC/ST Act and Section 67 of the IT Act, and arrested seven people in the case on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Anuj, Kuldeep, Ankit, Ravi, Rizwan, Chota, and Abdul.

