UP: Dalit youth set himself ablaze over casteist abuse, accused held

Agra: A Dalit youth set himself on fire in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh after he was allegedly assaulted by a local farmer who used casteist slurs against him in public on Friday, April 17.

The victim, 22-year-old Himanshu Kaur, was captured on CCTV cameras pouring petrol on himself before setting himself ablaze. The incident occurred in Gangdhari village under Khatauli police station at around 9 pm.

A Dalit youth set himself on fire in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh after he was allegedly assaulted by a local farmer who used casteist slurs against him in public on Friday, April 17.



The victim, 22-year-old Himanshu Kaur, was captured on CCTV cameras pouring… pic.twitter.com/U8CSs81lFY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 19, 2026

The CCTV footage has since surfaced online. Immediately after the flames engulfed Kaur, bystanders, surprised by the intensity, rushed to save him and managed to control the blaze. They took him to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to a better medical centre in Delhi. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is stable, Khatauli police said.

The accused, a local farmer named Gaurav, alias Tinku, reportedly ordered Himanshu, a labourer in his field, to load flowers onto a cart. When Himanshu refused, Gaurav allegedly slapped him and used casteist remarks. According to the victim’s brother, Bittu, these insults deeply distressed Himanshu and led him to take the extreme step.

Senior Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Verma said, “After his self-immolation attempt, he has been given police assistance. He has suffered 30 to 50 per cent burn injuries. The case has been registered under relevant sections, and we have recorded a witness statement as well.”

The accused was booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 3(2) (V) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act. Police arrested the accused on Saturday, April 18, and investigations are ongoing.