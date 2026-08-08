UP: Delhi cleric booked for remarks on Kanwariyas

According to the police, the case is against Maulana Sajid Rashidi for allegedly making comments regarding Kanwariyas and hurting the sentiments of a particular community.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Maulana Sajid Rashidi
Maulana Sajid Rashidi

Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Muzaffarnagar district against Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the president of the All India Imam Association, for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Kanwariyas, a police official said on Saturday, August 8.

According to the police, the case is against Maulana Sajid Rashidi for allegedly making comments regarding Kanwariyas and hurting the sentiments of a particular community.

Circle Officer (City) Siddharth Mishra told reporters that, acting on a complaint by Hindu activist Narendra Panwar, police registered a case against Delhi-based Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Saturday under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS.

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In his complaint, Panwar, who leads the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, accused Rashidi of making derogatory remarks about Kanwariyas, thus insulting the Hindu religion and hurting the sentiments of its followers.

Hindu activists, led by Panwar, staged a protest on Friday, August 7, over the matter and demanded action against Rashidi.

UP minister Kapil Dev Agarwal strongly condemned the maulana’s statement, saying that such remarks are detrimental to social harmony.

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He further remarked that Rashidi has ‘lost his mental balance’ and should be sent to a mental hospital in Agra.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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