Violent, intoxicated Kanwariyas not Shiv Bhakts: Maulana Rashidi

Amid several videos of Kanwariyas allegedly consuming alcohol, engaging in unruly behaviour, and creating disturbances going viral on social media, All India Imam Association President, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, on Thursday, August 6, said that those involved in such acts cannot be called devotees of Lord Shiva.

“You call those who sit on roads consuming alcohol and intoxicants devotees of Lord Shiva? You call those who assault police personnel in uniform Shiv Bhakts? You call those who smash the windows of a school van and injure children Shiv Bhakts? You even call those who stop an ambulance carrying a patient and force people to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Shiv Bhakts? They are not Shiv Bhakts; they are terrorists,” Rashidi said,

He clarified that his remarks were not directed at all Kanwariyas and acknowledged that many devotees undertake the pilgrimage with sincerity and devotion. “I am not speaking about all Kanwariyas. There are many good people among them. However, in general, I would say that 70-75 per cent of such people are involved in intoxication and violence,” he claimed.

Rashidi also addressed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the debate over public religious activities.

“I want to tell CM Yogi that when people ask whether Namaz should be offered on roads, the answer is often ‘no’. Then what about those who occupy roads, dance on them, and create disruptions? Boys and girls are dancing on roads, and some are indulging in intoxication,” he said.

He further referred to a video that he claimed to have seen on social media.

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“I saw a video that was quite shocking. In it, a Kanwariya was offering a cigarette to a statue of Lord Ram. Although some people in the video tried to stop him, he said that whatever they consumed would also be offered to Lord Ram. Can such people be called Kanwariyas? They are drug addicts, and you can call them whatever you want,” he added.

Reacting to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plans, Rashidi said, “The world is a circle; whatever you do comes back to you. What happened in Bangladesh is the result of what was done there. There is no point in crying now. When people are in power, they often see nothing beyond their own position. I say this about rulers everywhere, whether in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, or elsewhere.”

He further stated that Sheikh Hasina should be handed over to Bangladesh and that the country’s people should decide her future.

“Sheikh Hasina should be handed over to her own country. The people of Bangladesh should decide what should happen to her,” he told IANS.