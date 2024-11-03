UP: Devotees drink AC water, mistaking it for ‘Charan Amrit’ at Banke Bihari Temple

A video that has surfaced on social media shows hundreds of devotees at Banke Bihari Temple located in Vrindavan driving water from a replica of an elephant’s mouth, mistakenly believing it to be “Charan Amrit” (holy water from the feet) of Lord Krishna.

In the viral video, devotees are seen eagerly waiting in queue to get the water that flows continuously through the elephant-shaped tubes that are a part of the temple structure. Many people believe this water to be sacred, associating it with the divine blessings of Lord Krishna.

However, the YouTube vlogger who was filming the scene revealed that this water is simply air-conditioned (AC) water, not holy Charan Amrit which people may have expected.

Hindu Devotees in the temple mistook the AC condensation for charan amrit (Holy water). I guess LG is now officially bhisnoo avatar. #BlessedHydration #CoolingPrasadam pic.twitter.com/94nALpxtDL — Mr.Sunatan (@Tea_vadi_333) November 3, 2024

This incident has garnered significant attention online, with people demanding accountability for the mismanagement in the Banke Bihari Temple. Netizens have expressed their concerns over devotees mistakingly consuming AC water and pointed out that his confusion highlights a lack of clarity and communication regarding the temple’s offerings.

Drinking AC water as 'Charanamrit'? Unbelievable. This isn't faith, it's foolishness at full throttle. Ignorance like this proves why education isn't just necessary—it's urgent. Wake up before you end up praying to the plumbing! #DumbnessAtItsPeak pic.twitter.com/8xyvYV4DLZ — Thomas Shelby (@ShelbySyndicate) November 3, 2024

The temple management has not yet stated the incident. The Temple located in Mathura is one of the famous pilgrimage centers of Lord Krishna with approximately 10,000 to 15,000 devotees visiting the temple daily.