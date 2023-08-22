UP DGP proposes use of Hindu calendar to tackle crime during Amavasya

Amidst Uttar Pradesh’s deteriorating law and order condition, state DGP Vijay Kumar has devised a “scientific manner” of nabbing criminals and curtailing crime.
According to the DGP, the number of crimes increases during the Amavasya (new moon phase), and hence, police officials have been directed to make security preparations as per the panchang, or the Hindu calendar.
In a video shared on a WhatsApp group of police officials and media persons, Kumar stated that crime increased during the night one week before Amavasya and the week after it.
In the video, Kumar can be heard saying, “If policing is done according to the waning and waxing phases of the moon, then it is much easier to follow the Hindu panchang… and it is necessary for the people to know at what time criminals commit crimes.”
DGP Kumar believes that criminals make use of long dark nights to commit crimes during poornamashi, saptami, purnima, and amavasya and police should be aware of when the moon arises, when there is a half-moon and be on alert and coordinate accordingly.