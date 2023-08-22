UP DGP proposes use of Hindu calendar to tackle crime during Amavasya

Amidst Uttar Pradesh’s deteriorating law and order condition, state DGP Vijay Kumar has devised a “scientific manner” of nabbing criminals and curtailing crime.

According to the DGP, the number of crimes increases during the Amavasya (new moon phase), and hence, police officials have been directed to make security preparations as per the panchang, or the Hindu calendar.

#WATCH | UP DGP Vijay Kumar says, "We discuss how Policing is done on the basis of the movement of the moon. To know the movement of the moon, the easiest method is Hindu Panchang as per which we we regulate the Police movement. It is very important for the public to know this so… pic.twitter.com/xRuF1lzvD4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2023

In a video shared on a WhatsApp group of police officials and media persons, Kumar stated that crime increased during the night one week before Amavasya and the week after it.

In the video, Kumar can be heard saying, “If policing is done according to the waning and waxing phases of the moon, then it is much easier to follow the Hindu panchang… and it is necessary for the people to know at what time criminals commit crimes.”

DGP Kumar believes that criminals make use of long dark nights to commit crimes during poornamashi, saptami, purnima, and amavasya and police should be aware of when the moon arises, when there is a half-moon and be on alert and coordinate accordingly.