UP: Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Lucknow vandalised, protest erupts

However, the police somehow pacified the matter and got the statue repaired.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th July 2023 9:51 am IST
Dr Ambedkar
Dr Ambedkar- IANS

Lucknow: A statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised in Lucknow after which the locals staged a protest against the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Bargadi Kalan village.

Also Read
Bhim Shakti Sanghatana men assault Karni Sena chief over Ambedkar slur

The villagers have demanded the arrest of the miscreants before allowing the statue to be repaired.

MS Education Academy

“Till the time the police arrest the person who vandalised the idol of Dr Ambedkar, the idol will not be allowed to be repaired. The idol will not be touched in any manner because the accused will not be apprehended and jailed,” the villagers said.

They added that the same statue was vandalised some 10 years ago as well.

However, the police somehow pacified the matter and got the statue repaired.

Later, a case was also registered against unknown people.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th July 2023 9:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button