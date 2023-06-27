Bhim Shakti Sanghatana men assault Karni Sena chief over Ambedkar slur

Raigad: Angry activists of the Bhim Shakti Sanghatana (BSS) allegedly ambushed and assaulted the Karni Sena’s Maharashtra chief Ajay Singh Sengar for reportedly insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, officials said here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Sengar was waylaid near the fire brigade office in Panvel town by at least two aggressive activists of the BSS.

They punched, slapped and hit Sengar who attempted to escape from there but was chased by the BSS workers who hurled abuses at him, again caught him, grabbed his waistcoat and trousers to prevent him from running.

The BSS activists claimed that on at least two occasions, Sengar had made objectionable comments against the Dalit icon Dr. Ambedkar and for scrapping the Constitution and though they had even lodged police complaints against him, no action was taken.

Sengar, who later went to file a police complaint, claimed that he was attacked for his strong criticism of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar’s controversial visit to the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Aurangabad last week.

While Sengar condemned the attack, the BSS has warned that he would face more consequences if he continued to make such remarks against Dr. Ambedkar or the Constitution.

Despite repeated attempts by IANS, leaders of both BSS and Karni Sena were not available for their comments on the incident while videos of the attack went viral on the social media evoking sharp reactions.