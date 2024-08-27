UP driver receives Rs 1000 challan for not wearing helmet in car

A resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Tushar Saxena was astounded when he received a challan of Rs 1000 from Noida police, for driving without wearing a helmet, but for his car.

Tushar, who has never taken his car to Gautam Buddha Nagar district where the challan was issued, contacted the police to request his fine to be revoked. However, in response, he was asked to pay the fine or appear before the court.

An NDTV report says a similar incident happened in the city of Jhansi in UP, where an Audi car owner Bahadur Singh Parihar was fined for driving without wearing a helmet and had to wait till for Loksabha elections to get over before his fine was revoked.

Parihar reportedly found a temporary solution to his issue by wearing a helmet while driving his Audi till the elections were over.