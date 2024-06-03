UP: Drunk thief dozes off amid robbery attempt in Lucknow

In a rather comical turn of events, a thief was caught sleeping peacefully in an attempted robbery on a house floor in Lucknow near Indiranagar in UP. Police alleged the man was drunk, and upon turning on the air conditioner in the room, he fell asleep.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday in the house of one Dr Sunil Pandey who wasn’t at home at the time of the robbery.

Finding out no one was in the house, the thief trespassed into the house through the front gate. He then noticed an air conditioner in one of the rooms turned it on and fell asleep.

The neighbours of Dr Sunil noticed the front gate was open and informed him, who alerted the police. With a gentle nudge, the police woke the dazed thief.

He was later taken into custody.