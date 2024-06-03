Video: Hostel owner in Hyderabad fails phone snatchers’ attack

Hyderabad: A man, a hostel owner in Hyderabad, escaped an attack by two cell phone snatchers in Vengalrao Colony on Sunday morning, June 2.

Joshua Kumar was strolling on the street near his hostel in Hyderabad when two men, Balbir Singh and Ram Singh, approached him asking to use his cell phone to make a call. The men attempted to run away with his phone when Joshua offered it. However, due to Joshua’s alertness, he stopped them in an attempt to escape.

The Hyderabad hostel owner immediately grabbed the keys to their bike failing them in their attempt to escape. “In response, the duo attacked the man, thrashed and threatened him with the handle of a knife,” Madhuragar police inspector, Madhusudhan Reddy told Siasat.com. However, Joshua remained firm and held onto the keys.

Students at the hostel in Hyderabad filmed the incident, rushed to Joshua’s rescue and informed the police. The duo was arrested and a case under Section 394 for robbery by causing hurt was booked. The accused however have no previous criminal record.