Phone-tapping case: Jailed ex-DCP seeks permission for funeral

Hyderabad: Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Radha Kishan Rao, who is currently in jail in the illegal phone-tapping case has sought permission to attend his mother’s funeral.

Radha Kishan Rao’s mother had passed in Karimnagar district due to an illness. The former DCP of the Commissioner’s Task Force filed an emergency petition seeking permission for the funeral. The DCP is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail and is being investigated for allegedly snooping illegally on people including opposition members during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) government.

The court is expected to hear the petition soon. The former DCP was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case three months ago. His mother’s demise has added to his woes, and he is seeking permission to pay his last respects to her.

The former Task Force DCP along with three police officers Bujanga Rao, Thirupathanna and Pranith Rao were arrested in connection with the phone tapping case.