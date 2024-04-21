Telangana phone tapping case: Ex-DCP Radha Kishan Rao gets interim bail

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st April 2024 11:41 am IST
Phone tapping case: Ex-DCP Radha Kishan Rao, others also booked for extortion
EX TasK Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao.

Hyderabad: A local court granted interim bail to former DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao to visit his ailing mother.

The mother of Radha Kishan Rao is admitted to a private hospital in Karimnagar and the former cop approached the court seeking permission to visit his mother.

The court granted the bail after hearing the application and granted permission for Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. The police will escort Radha Kishan to Karimnagar and bring him back in the evening to Chanchalguda jail.

The former Task Force DCP along with three police officers Bujanga Rao, Thirupathanna and Pranith Rao were arrested in connection with the phone tapping case.

