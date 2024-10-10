UP: Elderly beggar brutally beaten in Amethi; accused arrested

In yet another incident highlighting the growing intolerance and hate against minorities, an elderly Muslim beggar was violently attacked while seeking alms in a Hindu locality in Pradesh’s Amethi on Monday, October 7.

The assailant shouted, “You Muslims have no right to be here,” as he continued to assault the man. The disturbing incident came to light on Wednesday, October 9, after footage of the attack surfaced on social media.

The footage shows an aggressive Hindu man mercilessly beating the Muslim man with a long wooden stick as he pleads for mercy and help from others present there. The aggressor is also heard verbally hurling racist slurs at the beggar. Another man present there is seen intervening amid the assault and attempting to rescue the distressed man.

The video clip of the assault has sparked outrage with calls for strict action against the perpetrator. Critics argued that the attack highlights a disturbing trend of hate and violence against minority communities across the country.

The beggar’s fault was seeking alms in a Hindu locality where he was met with hostility due to his religious background, local news outlet Zee News reported.

Reacting to the incident, Amethi police clarified that the matter was investigated immediately.

“The case is known to the Mohanganj police station. The individual responsible for the assault has been taken into custody. Necessary legal action is being pursued,” Amethi police wrote on X.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना मोहनगंज पुलिस द्वारा दिनांक 07/10/2024 को आरोपी व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) October 10, 2024

The attack comes following a series of targeted attacks and violence against Muslims in the state, exacerbated by recent hate remarks made by radical Hindu Yati Narsinghanand against Prophet Muhammad that intensified communal tensions in the region.

Earlier in September, a Muslim man identified as Changez Khan was brutally assaulted at a busy intersection by a mob allegedly linked to Hindutva groups. Khan sustained serious injuries during the assault, including a broken finger caused by a screwdriver, a stab wound to the stomach, and a head injury inflicted by a rod. He was later hospitalised for treatment.