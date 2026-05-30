UP: Elderly Muslim man held for calling Yogi, Modi ‘gunda’

Meerut: An elderly Muslim man from Meerut was arrested within 24 hours after he made inflammatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling them “gunde” or goons during an interview.

The man, identified as Ehsaan, made the comments to a local media channel True Bharat, on May 28, which was also Bakrid. When the interviewer asked his thoughts on the CM, he said, “Gunda mukhyamantri hai yeh (He is a rowdy chief minister).”

He also ranted against Modi and Amit Shah, even calling the Prime Minister the biggest goon among them. When the interviewee rebutted, saying Modi is a maharaja (king), the man said, “Maharaja kaha se agaya (What maharaja)?”

“Yeh toh gunda hai. Arre sabse bada gunda hai ye. Hum se kehraha hai ki vande mataram gao. Allah bada, woh Yogi bada thodi koi? (He is a thug. He is the biggest thug of them all. He is telling us to sing Vande Mataram. Allah is the Greatest. Is this Yogi greater than Him?)

An elderly Muslim man from Meerut was arrested 24 hours after he made inflammatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling them "Gunde" or goons during an interview. pic.twitter.com/NwV4ki9x14 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 30, 2026

The elderly man was apprehended the next day, on Friday, May 29, after police took cognisance of the viral video. “Taking cognisance of the video circulated on social media, a case has been registered under relevant sections against the person who made indecent remarks against respected persons holding constitutional posts.”

Also Read Man calls police over bag of meat, CCTV reveals he placed it himself

“Further legal action is being taken by taking the said person into police custody,” the Meerut police said in a statement shared on social media.

On May 29, the police uploaded a video where Ehsaan was seen limping, holding his ears with two police officers beside him.

The arrest comes amid a rise in police action against Muslims in cases where a Hindu accused would typically be let off. This pattern was seen on Friday in Meerut, when a youth named Puneet called the police to report a bag of meat outside his house. However, CCTV footage later revealed that Puneet had placed it there himself to file a false report. Despite the deception, the police let Puneet off with a warning, instructing him “not to give false information of this kind.”